Connable Office Inc. Purchases 184,065 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 279.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,065 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,798. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

