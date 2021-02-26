Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

