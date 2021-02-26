Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN traded up $8.37 on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.