Connable Office Inc. Sells 156 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $568.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27. The company has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.