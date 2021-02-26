Connable Office Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,937 shares of company stock valued at $98,184,317. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $10.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

