Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.11.

ED stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.70. 28,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,331. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

