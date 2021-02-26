Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 1,808,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 757,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

