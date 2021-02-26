Contrasting Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.24 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.79 American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.39 $60.19 million $2.20 14.86

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89% American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

