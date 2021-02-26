Contrasting Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Westlake Chemical Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 13.67 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.78 $60.98 million $1.77 13.66

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, meaning that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

