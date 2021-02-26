Contrasting ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31% ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShockWave Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 93.69 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -54.86 ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 36.99 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -56.10

ClearPoint Neuro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShockWave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ShockWave Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus price target of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.73%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company operates in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

