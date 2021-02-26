Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.