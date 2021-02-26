Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1,295.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

