CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 5,750,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 85.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $571,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 227.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 319,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

