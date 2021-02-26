CorionX (CORX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,242.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. CorionX has a market cap of $555,209.61 and approximately $45,242.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00724608 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

