Cormark Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.44.

HBM opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.28. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

