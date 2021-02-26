CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of CorVel worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorVel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CorVel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRVL stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,389. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

