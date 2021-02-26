Costa Group Holdings Limited (CGC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on April 7th

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77.

In other Costa Group news, insider Peter Margin acquired 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,004.00 ($25,717.14).

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

