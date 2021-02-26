Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Costa Group stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

