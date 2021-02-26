CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.54 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.83-11.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $890.58.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $822.41. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $901.55 and its 200-day moving average is $872.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.