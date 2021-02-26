Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $333.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

