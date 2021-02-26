COTI (COTI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $180.87 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $151.49 million and $180.87 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00488781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00081926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.03 or 0.00464652 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

