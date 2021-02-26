Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth $104,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

