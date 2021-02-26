Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

1COV opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.66. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €61.60 ($72.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

