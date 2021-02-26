CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Issues Earnings Results

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

OTCMKTS PMTS traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.29.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

