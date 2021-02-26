Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $6,032,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of CBRL opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $163.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

