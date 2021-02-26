Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.42. Creative Realities shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 6,463 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

