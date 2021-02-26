Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $491,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $362.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.21 and its 200 day moving average is $351.32. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

