Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

