Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,595. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

