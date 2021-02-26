Credit Suisse AG Purchases 30,859 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,678. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

