Credit Suisse AG Purchases 8,172 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

