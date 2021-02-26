Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Trustmark worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,355. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

