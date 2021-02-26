Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,286 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at $765,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 26.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.88. 7,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

