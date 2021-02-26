Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In other news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 over the last 90 days.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

