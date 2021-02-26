Credit Suisse Group Boosts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $27.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of HSII opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

