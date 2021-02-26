Credit Suisse Group Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.89 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,840 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

