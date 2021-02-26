Credit Suisse Group Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 108,668 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

