Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

