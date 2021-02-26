Credits Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $958,702.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

