Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $0.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEGF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

