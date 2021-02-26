Critical Review: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) versus CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT)

CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVF Technologies and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $73.39 million 5.86 $31.76 million $1.54 9.06

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CVF Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CVF Technologies and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus price target of $10.96, indicating a potential downside of 21.50%. Given TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CVF Technologies and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 40.65% 12.21% 6.54%

Volatility and Risk

CVF Technologies has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats CVF Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVF Technologies

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

