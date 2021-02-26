Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New $16.25 Price Target at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $15.75 to $16.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

