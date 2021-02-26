Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.39.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,827. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.