Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCRN. Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.66.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

