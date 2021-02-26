CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.