CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.77-1.83 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 2,318,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,052. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.