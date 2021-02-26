Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.50

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.50 and last traded at $253.74, with a volume of 5672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Get Cummins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.