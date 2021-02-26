Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $32.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $32.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

