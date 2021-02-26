CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVBF stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.