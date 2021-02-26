CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,361.21

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.21 ($17.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,723 ($22.51). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 162,349 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 209.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,588.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,361.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

